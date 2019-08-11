Granite Real Estate (NASDAQ:GRP.U) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate (NASDAQ:GRP.U) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly known as Granite Real Estate Inc., is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Granite Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

NASDAQ GRP.U opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.30. Granite Real Estate has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $49.18.

Granite Real Estate (NASDAQ:GRP.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $50.77 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.17.

