GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenSky Inc. operates as a technology company. It offers proprietary technology infrastructure platform to supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting and real-time allocation. The company’s proprietary technology powered platform enables merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. GreenSky Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GSKY. Raymond James cut shares of GreenSky from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut shares of GreenSky from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.75 to $13.76 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut shares of GreenSky from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $7.00 price objective on shares of GreenSky and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.66.

Shares of GSKY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,851. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.49. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.92.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.76 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 126.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 81.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

