GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Given a $7.00 Price Target by SunTrust Banks Analysts

SunTrust Banks set a $7.00 price target on GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for GreenSky’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

GSKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded GreenSky from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim downgraded GreenSky from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.75 to $13.76 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded GreenSky from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Compass Point set a $7.00 price target on GreenSky and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. GreenSky currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.66.

GSKY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,851. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 108.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.92.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.76 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 126.06% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GreenSky will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GreenSky during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,874,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,838,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in GreenSky by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,088,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 662,260 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GreenSky by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after purchasing an additional 330,414 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

