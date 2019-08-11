Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on Griffon and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of GFF stock opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64. Griffon has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $876.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 2.21.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Griffon had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $574.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Griffon will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

