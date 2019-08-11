Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallador Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $6.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $149.74 million and a P/E ratio of 19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.17). Hallador Energy had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Hallador Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 14.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 612,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 77,810 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,240,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 76,361 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 68.2% in the first quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 117,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 47,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,318 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

