Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 37,300 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.9% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.1% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 79,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBI stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.42. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 63.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

In related news, CEO Gerald Evans purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $147,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,407,671.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

