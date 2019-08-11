Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $21,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $9,328,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 159.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 776,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,670,000 after acquiring an additional 28,315 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:THG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.51. The company had a trading volume of 172,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1-year low of $104.59 and a 1-year high of $133.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.43.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanover Insurance Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $455,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,017. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider J Kendall Huber sold 23,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total value of $2,826,444.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,936 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,692 in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. ValuEngine lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.90.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.