Harte Hanks’ (HHS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Noble Financial in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Noble Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 231.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of HHS stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 21,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71. Harte Hanks has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $8.82.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.50 million.

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

