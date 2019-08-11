HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

“Our $16 price target for AMAG is based on our sum-of-the-parts NPV valuation based on each of the company’s assets; we value the company’s commercail assets, and pipeline assets, ciraparantag ($9.07) and AMG-423 ($1.75) and deduct unallocated R&D and corporate expenses ($10.78). We have negligible value for Intrarosa and MuGard. Our valuation model utilizes a discount rate of 10.4% based on the company’s WACC (Beta of 1.1, equity risk premium of 6.7%). We adjust each pipeline indication for probability of success with ciraparantag at 50% (adjusting for risk of ultimate approval as well as probability of establishing differentiated profile); and AMAG-423 at 33%.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMAG. SunTrust Banks set a $13.00 target price on AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays started coverage on AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.53.

NASDAQ:AMAG opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 2.13. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $26.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.43.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.62). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 64.33%. The business had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Krop purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 81,399 shares in the company, valued at $806,664.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 958,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,077. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAG. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 319.7% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 266,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 203,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 274,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 919,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after buying an additional 236,984 shares during the period.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

