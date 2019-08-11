HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00.

“We remind investors that sacituzumab previously achieved a 31% 6.8-month median progression-free survival (mPFS) which, in our view, compares favorably to chemotherapy’s effect in this patient population (10-13% ORR and 3-4 month mPFS). Accordingly, we reiterate our Buy rating, while reducing our 12-month price target from $28 to $26 to account for the removal of the second- line HR+, HER2- mBC setting from our assumptions. IMMU-132 filing resubmission remains on track for early 4Q19.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst wrote.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IMMU. Cowen set a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunomedics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.27.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMU traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,037. The company has a current ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Immunomedics has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.98.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunomedics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bryan Ball acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $66,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $7,535,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,976,078 shares of company stock valued at $66,108,902. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 23.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 10.5% during the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 13,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 215.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

