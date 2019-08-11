Head to Head Review: Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) & Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL)

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) and Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Otelco shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Otelco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and Otelco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C $5.77 billion 1.51 $423.75 million $2.01 20.50 Otelco $66.07 million 0.76 $9.47 million N/A N/A

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has higher revenue and earnings than Otelco.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and Otelco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C 0 0 2 0 3.00 Otelco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C currently has a consensus target price of $55.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.71%. Given Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C is more favorable than Otelco.

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otelco has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and Otelco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C N/A N/A N/A Otelco 14.98% 100.76% 8.51%

Summary

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C beats Otelco on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and provides satellite radio services to customers of rental car companies. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 34 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Otelco Company Profile

Otelco Inc. provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; and directory advertising services. It also provides network access services comprising the origination, transportation, and termination of calls of long distance, wireless, and other interexchange carriers; digital high-speed data lines and ancillary services, such as Web hosting and computer virus protection; and basic, digital, high-definition, digital video recording, video on demand, and pay per view cable television services. In addition, it offers Internet protocol television; wireless security systems and system monitoring services; and private/hybrid cloud hosting services, as well as consulting and professional IT engineering services for mission-critical software applications for small and mid-sized companies. Further, the company rents fiber to transport data and other telecommunications services. It primarily serves business and residential customers residing in and adjacent to the exchanges in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, Vermont, and West Virginia; and business customers in Maine and New Hampshire. As of March 6, 2019, it operated approximately 99,000 voice and data access lines. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Oneonta, Alabama.

