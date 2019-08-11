Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of Healthcare Services Group worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 88.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 402.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCSG. Stephens set a $42.00 price objective on Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Sidoti cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

In other news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $244,865.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,407 shares in the company, valued at $600,804.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCSG opened at $23.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.71. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $48.73.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.68 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.54%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

