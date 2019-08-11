Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Sell”

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $1.56 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $1.00 price target on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America set a $2.00 price target on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.30.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

HL stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.57. 12,600,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,357,245. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.81.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.62 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,181,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,389,000 after buying an additional 3,640,249 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 5.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 10,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,900,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 81.4% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,226,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,007,000 after buying an additional 3,242,092 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 52.9% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 6,194,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,248,000 after buying an additional 2,144,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 25.0% in the second quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 5,526,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after buying an additional 1,105,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.