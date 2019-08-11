HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Receives €76.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €75.94 ($88.31).

Several brokerages have weighed in on HEI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

HeidelbergCement stock traded down €0.42 ($0.49) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €60.48 ($70.33). 826,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion and a PE ratio of 12.25. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a 12 month high of €73.52 ($85.49). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €67.51.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

