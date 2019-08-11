HempCoin (THC) Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 43% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. HempCoin has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $227.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00029773 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002651 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00145888 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004116 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000559 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000410 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00029772 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000477 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 244,172,892 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org.

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

