HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. HEROcoin has a market cap of $680,762.00 and $73,137.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00262063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.29 or 0.01266365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021125 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00094952 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000426 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,093,651 tokens. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.