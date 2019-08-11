HeroNode (HER) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One HeroNode token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Bibox, Token Store and Bilaxy. In the last week, HeroNode has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. HeroNode has a market cap of $184,863.00 and $9,295.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00264450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.42 or 0.01291531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00021398 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00096334 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000437 BTC.

HeroNode Token Profile

HeroNode launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,074,244,081 tokens. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io.

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Bibox, LBank, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

