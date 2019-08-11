Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has $19.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HTZ. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hertz Global from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut Hertz Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Hertz Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:HTZ traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,520,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,373. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54. Hertz Global has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.52. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hertz Global will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

