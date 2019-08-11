Hi Mutual Society (HMC) Price Up 21.2% Over Last Week

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and OKEx. Over the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hi Mutual Society has a total market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $349,030.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.90 or 0.04420862 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00044243 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000150 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000995 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

HMC is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

