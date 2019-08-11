Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.16 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Himax Technologies updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $-0.05–0.03 EPS.

HIMX stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. 2,445,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,748. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.51 million, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Himax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,306,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Himax Technologies by 30.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 102,071 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Himax Technologies by 24.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 93,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $267,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

