HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $42.65

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.65 and last traded at $42.65, with a volume of 147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie upgraded HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.06.

About HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY)

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments.

