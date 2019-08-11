HNI (NYSE:HNI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HNI Corporation provide products and solutions for the home and workplace environments. HNI is a leading global provider and designer of office furniture and the leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products. HNI Corporation sell the broadest and deepest selection of quality office furniture solutions available to meet the needs of every customer through an extensive portfolio of well-known and trusted brands. HNI Corporation hearth products are the strongest, most respected brands in the industry and include a full array of gas, electric, wood and biomass burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings and accessories. “

Get HNI alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HNI. Sidoti set a $45.00 target price on HNI and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered HNI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered HNI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. HNI presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

HNI stock opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.22. HNI has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $44.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.13 million. HNI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. HNI’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HNI will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 50.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HNI by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 45,758 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HNI by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,445,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HNI by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HNI (HNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.