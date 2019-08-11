Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush set a $190.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.78.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $4,981,602.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,227,090.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.02. 2,630,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.20. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $219.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

