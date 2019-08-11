Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 68.4% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $708,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 386.8% during the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 19,444 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 128,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total value of $2,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,575 shares in the company, valued at $12,482,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $4,981,602.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,227,090.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,630,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,831. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.20. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $219.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.78.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

