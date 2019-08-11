Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Posts Earnings Results

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 3,232.67%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.80. 119,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,374. The firm has a market cap of $688.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.84. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $31.80.

In related news, CFO W Bradford Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $119,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Albert Seymour sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $185,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,600 shares of company stock worth $14,606,534 in the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $37.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Homology Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

