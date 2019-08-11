Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) Stock Position Cut by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,100 shares during the period. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt accounts for 2.8% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HMHC. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter valued at $383,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter valued at $955,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 239.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 70,168 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 34,681 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 5.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 258,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 13,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, Director Lawrence K. Fish bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $129,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $5.31 on Friday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $388.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

