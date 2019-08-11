Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Releases Earnings Results

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $85.33 million during the quarter. Houston Wire & Cable had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 2.51%.

Shares of NASDAQ HWCC traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.76. 62,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,621. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $72.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.56. Houston Wire & Cable has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 6.69.

In related news, Director G Gary Yetman acquired 7,015 shares of Houston Wire & Cable stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $38,301.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,278.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,788 shares of company stock valued at $58,033 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Houston Wire & Cable

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

