HP (NYSE:HPQ) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the computer maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of HP from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of HP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.24.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,002,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,752,605. HP has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.87.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 232.81%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

In related news, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 132,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,785,595.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 16,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $350,690.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,690.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,635 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,266. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,390,859 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $396,194,000 after buying an additional 313,469 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 28.0% in the first quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,216 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 57.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 26,556 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 23.3% in the first quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 299,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 56,593 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,652 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.