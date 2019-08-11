Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.63 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

HBM stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,073,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,079. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HBM shares. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays restated an “average” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 29.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 765,590 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 173,090 shares in the last quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 6.5% during the second quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 33,649,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $182,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,581 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 9.3% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 872,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 887,464 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 35,465,873 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $192,426,000 after purchasing an additional 245,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

