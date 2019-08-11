Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €69.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Independent Research set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €72.53 ($84.33).

ETR:BOSS opened at €54.00 ($62.79) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 17.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of €56.68. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €50.92 ($59.21) and a 12 month high of €71.26 ($82.86).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

