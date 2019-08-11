Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Receives $251.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.27.

HII has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of HII traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.36. 205,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.83. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $173.80 and a 12 month high of $262.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP William R. Ermatinger sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total transaction of $394,117.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,020 shares in the company, valued at $7,408,481. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.66, for a total value of $102,830.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,775.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,724 in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $416,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $922,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 67.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,199,000 after buying an additional 52,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

