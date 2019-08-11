Huobi Token (HT) Market Capitalization Achieves $253.34 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $253.34 million and $58.83 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for $5.07 or 0.00044480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, DDEX, Gate.io and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.85 or 0.04396729 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000154 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001009 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

HT is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,200 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Huobi, Gate.io, DDEX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

