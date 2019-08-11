Hyperion Price Hits $0.0734 on Top Exchanges (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Hyperion token can now be purchased for $0.0734 or 0.00000643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bgogo, Bibox and Hotbit. In the last week, Hyperion has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyperion has a total market cap of $23.25 million and approximately $718,019.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00263962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.00 or 0.01279564 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021228 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00095945 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space.

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinExchange, Bibox and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.