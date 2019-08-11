HyperQuant (HQT) Price Down 26.8% Over Last Week

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One HyperQuant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Kryptono. Over the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $102,935.00 and approximately $191,986.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00262678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.88 or 0.01254453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00020648 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00094729 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000446 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,083,368 tokens. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kryptono, IDAX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

