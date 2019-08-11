i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. i3 Verticals updated its FY19 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.77. 393,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The company has a market cap of $755.45 million, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40.

In other i3 Verticals news, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 84,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.49 per share, with a total value of $1,991,952.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $586,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $736,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 17,960 shares in the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,036,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,767,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IIIV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

