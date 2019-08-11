iBank Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (IBANK)

iBank (CURRENCY:IBANK) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. In the last week, iBank has traded up 51.3% against the US dollar. One iBank coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. iBank has a market capitalization of $6,188.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of iBank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,155.69 or 2.38430616 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000537 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00025738 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001012 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

iBank Profile

iBank is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2016. iBank’s total supply is 4,526,324 coins. iBank’s official Twitter account is @ibankcoin4tw.

Buying and Selling iBank

iBank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iBank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iBank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

