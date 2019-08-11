ICON Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. ICON has a market cap of $101.29 million and approximately $10.25 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Hotbit, Bitbns and OOOBTC. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00264182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.01287574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00012243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00021540 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00096360 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,453,304 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation.

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, CoinTiger, OOOBTC, Allbit, Bitbns, Huobi, IDEX, HitBTC, Binance, Gate.io, ABCC, DragonEX, Upbit, Rfinex, COSS, Hotbit and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

