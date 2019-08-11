IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 288.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,538 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 108,840 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.29% of IDACORP worth $14,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 407 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in IDACORP by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 521 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

In other news, VP Tessia Park sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $28,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.32. 375,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,787. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.29. IDACORP Inc has a fifty-two week low of $89.31 and a fifty-two week high of $106.20.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.38 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IDACORP Inc will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

