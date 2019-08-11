Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.91% and a negative net margin of 9,045.47%.

NASDAQ IDRA remained flat at $$2.49 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,756. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDRA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 19,046 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 159,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 273.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 165,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 120,861 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 758.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 124,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 110,090 shares during the period. 43.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.