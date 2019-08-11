Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.80), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Immunic stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,611. Immunic has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.68.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Immunic in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

