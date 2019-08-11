Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.96. 242,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,976. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

