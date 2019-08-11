Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IBCP. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ IBCP traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 72,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,950. The firm has a market cap of $472.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.42. Independent Bank Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.62 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 12.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,157,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,287,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 745,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 185,679 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 177,031 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 761,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,591,000 after acquiring an additional 130,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.