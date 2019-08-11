Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.30. 71,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.40. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $44.14 and a 52-week high of $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.02.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $145.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.67 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 26.06%. Research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

In related news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $7,141,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank Group (IBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.