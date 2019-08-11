Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IFNNY shares. ValuEngine cut Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.20. 99,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,228. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $26.10.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

