Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INFN. ValuEngine raised Infinera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley raised Infinera from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.75 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Infinera from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infinera from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $2.99 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Infinera has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.14.

INFN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.52. 2,671,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,505,828. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.30. Infinera has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $296.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Infinera news, Director Marcel Gani acquired 100,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 222,281 shares in the company, valued at $700,185.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Fallon acquired 50,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $166,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $559,250. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Infinera by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Infinera by 354.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 47,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 36,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 70,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

