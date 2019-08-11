Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.19–0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $318-338 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $327.96 million.Infinera also updated its Q3 guidance to (0.19-0.15) EPS.

NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.52. 2,671,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,620. The company has a market capitalization of $803.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.80. Infinera has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Infinera had a negative net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $296.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

INFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Infinera from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infinera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Infinera from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infinera from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $2.99 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.14.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Fallon bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $166,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David W. Heard bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $78,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 80,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,954.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 175,000 shares of company stock worth $559,250. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

