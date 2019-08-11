Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

INFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Infinera from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Infinera from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infinera from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $2.99 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Infinera currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.14.

NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,671,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,828. Infinera has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Infinera had a negative net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $296.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Infinera news, COO David W. Heard purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $78,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 80,816 shares in the company, valued at $252,954.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 222,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,185.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 175,000 shares of company stock worth $559,250. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Infinera by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Infinera by 354.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 47,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 36,785 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Infinera by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 26,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

