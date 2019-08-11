Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Rating Reiterated by Noble Financial

Noble Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.25 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on III. Zacks Investment Research raised Information Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC reissued a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Information Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Information Services Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ III traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.51. 24,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,448. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $117.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.88. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $28,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,112,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,324.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David E. Berger sold 18,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $57,739.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 726,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,970.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,708 shares of company stock valued at $339,626. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 5,644.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

