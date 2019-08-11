Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 128.73% and a negative net margin of 1,560.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of INO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 731,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,966. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81.

INO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 16,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $44,477.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 797,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laurent Humeau bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,582.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,882,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,099,911. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

