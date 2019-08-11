Insider Buying: Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) Insider Purchases 7,600 Shares of Stock

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £19,760 ($25,819.94).

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at GBX 250.20 ($3.27) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 296.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.60. Standard Life Aberdeen PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 219.10 ($2.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 385.60 ($5.04).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Standard Life Aberdeen’s payout ratio is currently 0.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 326 ($4.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Life Aberdeen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 310.10 ($4.05).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

